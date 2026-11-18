Jenny Gilruth must shift Holyrood’s focus from welfare to work, says MURDO FRASER

Finance Secretary Jenny Gilruth will deliver her first Scottish budget next month faced with a looming £5 billion black hole in the public finances by the end of the decade and disputes already raging over the level of funds at her disposal.

Ms Gilruth says her UK counterpart John Healey has imposed a £600m cut, while parliament researchers say there will be £206.9 million more in funding than was previously anticipated. They add that while the capital block grant has been reduced by over £100m, the overall quantum of cash available to spend is up.

The Cabinet Secretary for Public Service Reform, Ivan McKee, has been tasked with finding £500m in savings in each of the next three years as a contribution towards closing that black hole. It is unclear what progress is being made but even if these targets are met, the financial pressures on Scottish Ministers are enormous.

SNP insiders already believe that the government is overcommitted in a number of areas, with one source stating that the proposed food price cap will not proceed, as it could only be afforded by paying a subsidy to the sector, for which no resources exist. But still Ministers seem determined to press ahead with other headline-grabbing schemes such as the provision of free school bags for every Primary 1 pupil.

In the next financial year income will be £700m lower than it should be, as the consequence of a negative income tax revenue reconciliation. This relates to lower income tax revenues in Scotland relative to the rest of the UK, tied to poorer economic performance.

One might think this would lead Scottish Ministers to understand that driving growth has to be the over-riding priority. If Scottish growth levels could even just match those of the UK as a whole, the Scottish Government would have around £1bn more a year to spend than it currently has.

And there are practical measures that the SNP could take to boost growth. We know that higher rates of income tax in Scotland compared to the rest of the UK – where a worker on £50,000 annually will now pay £1,500 more than an equivalent south of the Border, are seen by many in business as a deterrent to attracting talent to Scotland, whilst acting as a disincentive to workers already here to seek promotion or extend their hours.

The tax policy analyst Dan Neidle published analysis in July concluding that Scotland’s punitive 48% top income tax rate, applying to earnings over £125,140, may have actually cost revenues to the extent of £22m a year, due to behavioural responses by taxpayers.

The lesson of this is that higher tax rates don’t necessarily lead to higher tax revenue, and a targeted approach to reducing rates, or at least increasing thresholds in line with inflation, might actually deliver higher revenues.

There is also a desperate need to support business, particularly in hard-pressed sectors such as hospitality, where barely a week goes by without further closures being announced. Even matching the reliefs already announced for hospitality businesses in England would give some much-needed support to a sector that is a major employer, particularly for younger people.

There are spending areas crying out for investment, the most obvious of which is the police and the justice system, currently suffering year on year cuts. Communities across Scotland fear crime and anti-social behaviour is out of control, and police representatives claim the service is at breaking point. Meanwhile local government, which delivers many of the vital services that we all rely upon, has seen its share of overall spending reduce year on year, and there is no sign of that trend changing.

If we wonder where all the money is going, we only have to look at the benefits bill. The SNP is already spending an additional £1.2bn each year on welfare on top of what is received in the block grant from Westminster. On current projections, the benefits bill will hit a staggering £9bn by 2029-30. No one in the current Government seems to have the least idea how that sum can be afforded, and yet Scottish Ministers still maintain that welfare spending should be protected.

A Budget which identified savings in the benefits bill, along with targeted cuts in personal taxes and business rates, would deliver faster growth and higher tax revenues in a relatively short space of time. Those are the choices that the SNP should be making, but on past performance it would be unwise to expect them.

Murdo Fraser is Scottish Conservative MSP for Mid-Scotland & Fife and the party’s spokesman on public service reform & culture

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