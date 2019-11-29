Why some recruits quit on the first day of a new job

Many new recruits are not made to feel welcome

Recruitment: first day blues

Excitement over landing a new job can quickly evaporate. More than half of new recruits have felt let down and even quit their jobs within the first month because they felt let down from day one.

New staff said they were made to feel unwelcome or were not given key information about their working environment or their role. Some were being left waiting in reception, were not introduced to colleagues or not even offered a tea or coffee when they arrived.

One in five workers responding to a survey said they were faced with confused colleagues not realising they were joining the company, while 12% found that the person who hired them had left.

Dismay at their treatment led 7% of respondents to quit a job on the first day, while a further 15% left in the first week.

Alister Esam, CEO, of Process Bliss, which conducted the study, said: “These are worrying findings. The research found that 74% of people believe that if employee on-boarding is done badly, it can have a serious effect on what that person thinks about a company.

“This would seem to ring true with around half of UK workers leaving so early on in their employment.”

Some workers were left without the tools to carry out their jobs as two in 10 had no phone, computer or IT kit ready for them when they started, while 13% said that their boss shouted at them or was rude on their first day.

Beyond poor arrangements for welcoming new recruits, other reasons given for quitting early into a new role were not getting on with the boss (29%) or colleagues (17%) and feeling early on that the role just wasn’t right (32%).

“Most entrepreneurs and company bosses would say that attracting and retaining talent is an on-going challenge for the business, so it’s strange that many companies do not appear to spend the time to properly onboarding their new hires,” said Mr Esam.

“First impressions in a job are incredibly important so it’s worth putting in place the right measures and processes to ensure that all new-starters are welcomed in the right way, ensuring they get off to a good start in their new role.”

