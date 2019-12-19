Barclay tries his hand as motivational speaker

John Barclay: strong leadership is critically important (pic: SNS Group)

John Barclay, who has hung up his international rugby boots, is preparing to join the motivational speaker circuit.

With 76 international caps and three World Cups under his belt, the former Scotland captain will be passing on his leadership experience.

Barclay, who continues to play for Edinburgh, has joined the roster of Edinburgh and London based Speaker Buzz run by Debbie Byers who expects her new player to focus on topics such as transforming toxic team cultures, the challenge of implementing change, the importance of strong leadership, self-belief, and overcoming adversity.

The 33-year-old father of three said: “Playing rugby is hugely demanding physically, but as my career has progressed I’ve learned a huge amount about how success is shaped by what happens away from the pitch.

“My experience in the rugby world has showed me the critical importance of establishing strong leadership, values and a positive team culture that allows people to work more effectively together.

“I’ve seen first-hand how changing team culture and implementing new standards can have a massive positive impact on performance and results. While I continue to play for Edinburgh, I’m looking forward to this new chapter in my career and sharing my experiences to inspire other people and organisations to fulfil their potential.”

Mrs Byers, who also heads up PR agency Beeline, said: “John is known in the rugby world as a brave, intelligent and respected leader and I’m very excited and proud to have him join the Speaker Buzz team. I know his inspiring story and his experiences will have a huge positive impact on those who hear his talks.”

Speaker Buzz’s growing roster includes adventurer Mollie Hughes, who is currently bidding to become the youngest woman in the world to ski solo to the South Pole; plastic pollution campaigner and world-record stand-up paddle-boarder Cal Major; and Jonty Evans, the Olympic horse rider who has battled back from a fall which left him in a coma and with a life-threating brain injury.